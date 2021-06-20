62 covid cases, no deaths on Saturday

Sixty two new cases of Covid 19 were announced on Saturday by the health ministry, with total infections now at 73,582.

No deaths were recorded, with the number remaining at 378, of which 254 men and 124 women, with an average age of 77.

41, 226 PCR and antigen rapid tests were carried out, with the positivity rate standing at 0,15%.

Forty four (44) covid patients are currently being treated in state hospitals.

21 are in serious condition, 9 intubated, one in ICU without intubation and 11 in an Increased Care Units.