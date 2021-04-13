619 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 274, 181 men and 93 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry announced 619 new Coronavirus cases out of 51,256 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 13 April, taking confirmed infections to 52,652.

The 619 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

114 through tracing of primary contacts (921 tests today)

Three from checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,182 tests today).

148 through private initiative (2,973 tests today)

14 from public hospital labs (256 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (206 tests today)

33 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,578 tests today)

306 confirmed cases found through 44,140 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 306 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 66 Limassol 85 Nicosia 94 Paphos 16 Famagusta 12 National Guard 3 Industrial area of Ergates 4 Industrial area of Aradippou 1 Education 22 Athletes 1 Old people’s homes 2

In total, 70 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 38 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 26 in the COVID-19 unit, and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 46 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and eight in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, while 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO