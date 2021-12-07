619 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 619 new Coronavirus cases out of 80,112 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 7 December, taking confirmed infections to 138,157.

The 619 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

81 taken through the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,004 tests today)

17 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,093 tests today)

94 through private initiative (2,830 tests today)

18 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (345 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of the GP referral program (223 tests today)

274 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (40,440 tests today)

131 confirmed cases found through 31,176 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

One test taken within the framework of checks in closed structures

Analytically the 131 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 8 Limassol 12 Nicosia 46 Paphos 6 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 55 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 30 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 21 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. One patient is being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 23 patients are being treated in the ICUs including five patients who are not intubated.