619 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 619 new Coronavirus cases out of 80,112 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 7 December, taking confirmed infections to 138,157.
The 619 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 81 taken through the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,004 tests today)
- 17 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,093 tests today)
- 94 through private initiative (2,830 tests today)
- 18 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (345 tests today)
- Four taken within the framework of the GP referral program (223 tests today)
- 274 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (40,440 tests today)
- 131 confirmed cases found through 31,176 antigen rapid tests.
Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:
- One test taken within the framework of checks in closed structures
Analytically the 131 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|8
|Limassol
|12
|Nicosia
|46
|Paphos
|6
|Famagusta
|4
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|55
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|0
|Sampling at airports
|0
In total, 30 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.
Some 21 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. One patient is being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 23 patients are being treated in the ICUs including five patients who are not intubated.