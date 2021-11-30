613 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 597, 383 men and 214 women with an average age of 75.8. The Health Ministry announced 613 new Coronavirus cases out of 85,244 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 30 November, taking confirmed infections to 134,473.

The 613 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

97 taken through the process of tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (788 tests today)

10 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (5,015 tests today)

87 through private initiative (2,062 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of public hospital labs (285 tests today)

259 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (644,835 tests today)

153 confirmed cases found through 31,882 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

209 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals program

Analytically the 153 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 15 Limassol 16 Nicosia 55 Paphos 16 Famagusta 3 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 47 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 29 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including nine in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital Covid-19 unit. Finally, 21 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.