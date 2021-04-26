611 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 301, 198 men and 103 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry also announced 611 new Coronavirus cases out of 50,601 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday 26 April, taking confirmed infections to 62.960.

The 611 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

60 through tracing of primary contacts (660 tests today)

Six within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (5,867 tests today)

91 through private initiative (1,850 tests today)

19 from public hospital labs (268 tests today)

One through GP referral program (95 tests today)

22 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (549 tests today)

412 confirmed cases found through 41,223 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 412 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 82 Limassol 100 Nicosia 151 Paphos 38 Famagusta 26 Industrial area of Limassol 3 Industrial area of Strovolos 2 Special schools 0 Businesses 0 Athletes 0 Old people’s homes 10

In total, 66 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including seven at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 39 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 29 in the COVID-19 unit, and 11 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 66 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and 10 in the Increased Care Unit, while 10 patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 37 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit, while 21 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and seven at the Increased Care Unit.

