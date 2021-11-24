NewsLocal61-year-old missing from home found

61-year-old missing from home found

The 61-year-old man who had been missing from his home in Nicosia since 24 November in the morning has been found and is well.

By gavriella
Previous articlePrivate vehicles in Makariou might cause withdrawal of project’s funding
Next articleParents asking for proof that Covid-19 has spread in schools

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros