61 migrants who arrived in Kato Paphos waiting decisions while remaining in boat

The 61 illegal migrants who arrived at the Port of Kato Paphos on Wednesday, are still in their boat waiting for decisions about their future.

Members of the Civil Defense handed them blankets and foot and one child who needed medical attention was taken to hospital accompanied by its mother.

The migrants come from Syria and Lebanon. However, the fact that there is an agreement with Beirut for the return of illegal migrants was the reason that these people were not taken into a reception center in Cyprus.

The authorities are also perplexed about the fact that there was no trafficker organizing the trip. The people paid money to purchase the boat and left from Lebanon for Italy, as they claimed, but due to strong winds they reached Cyprus instead.

