61 EAC vehicles on auction

The Electricity Authority is selling 61 second hand cars through an open tender process with prices ranging from €300 for some 25 year old vans to €1,500 for luxury cars, about 18 years old.

Offers will be accepted for individual cars, which will be sold to the highest bidder.

In 23 of the 61 cars, import duty has not been paid. The difference this will make on their final price will be between €25 and €210 depending on the car.

They are parked on EAC property in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos and must be taken delivery of within 10 days of the bid being accepted.

The lowest prices for the auction are €300 for MITSUBISHI L200 double cabin pick up trucks and PEUGEOT 106XR, NISSAN SUNNY 1.6 SLX, SUZUKI ALTO and TOYOTA COROLLA 20D VAN with registrations of E and H.

For double cabin pick up trucks with K registration such as TOYOTA HILUX and ISUZU DIMAX starting prices range from €500 to €1,000.

Also on sale are SUV vehicles such as TOYOTA LAND CRUISER starting at €1,500, LAND ROVER DEFENDER DISCOVER TDI 2.5 and KIA SPORTAGE starting at €1,000, SUZUKI VITARA JLX starting at €200 JEEP starting at €500.

HINO trucks start at €1,500 and a mini truck such as ISUZU NHR start at €600.

And a manager’s BMW 530i, registration plates KTL, at the EAC’s HQ has a minimum price of €1,500.