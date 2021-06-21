NewsLocal61 covid cases on Sunday, no deaths for a 3rd day running

61 covid cases on Sunday, no deaths for a 3rd day running

 

Sixty one new cases of covid-19 were announced by the health ministry on Sunday, out of 30 thousand 610 (30,610) PCR and antigen rapid tests.

The positivity rate stands at 0.20%.

The total number of infections in Cyprus is now 73,643.

No covid deaths were recorded for a third day running, with deaths where covid was the final cause remaining at 378, 254 men and 124 women, with an average age of 77.

Forty six covid-19 patients are being treated in state hospitals, 22 in serious condition, out of which 10 intubated and 12 in increased care units.

By Constantinos Tsintas
