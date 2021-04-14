602 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 277, 183 men and 94 women with an average age of 78.The Health Ministry announced 602 new Coronavirus cases out of 50,287 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 14 April, taking confirmed infections to 53,254.

The 602 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

120 through tracing of primary contacts (888 tests today)

149 through private initiative (2,171 tests today)

20 from public hospital labs (406 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (261 tests today)

19 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (698 tests today)

291 confirmed cases found through 45,426 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

437 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports.

Analytically the 291 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 59 Limassol 92 Nicosia 70 Paphos 19 Famagusta 12 National Guard 4 Industrial area of Ypsonas 3 Industrial area of Dali 0 Education 27 Athletes 3 Old people’s homes 2

In total, 74 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 36 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are not on respirator, 30 in the COVID-19 unit, and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 39 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, eight in the Increased Care Unit, and one in the ICU, while five patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO