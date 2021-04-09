601 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 601 new Coronavirus cases out of 63,207 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 9 April, taking confirmed infections to 50,589.

The 601 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

148 through tracing of primary contacts (1,011 tests today)

Five from checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,024 tests today).

113 through private initiative (2,078 tests today)

12 from public hospital labs (346 tests today)

19 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (539 tests today)

304 confirmed cases found through 58,173 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

35 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

Analytically the 304 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 52 Limassol 96 Nicosia 86 Paphos 15 Famagusta 14 National Guard 0 Industrial area of Aradippou 2 Businesses 15 Education 24 Closed structures 0 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 63 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 30 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 31 in the COVID-19 unit, and four in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 37 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, six in the Increased Care Unit, and one in the ICU, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, while 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO