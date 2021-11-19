600 innovative medicines not included in GESY

Approximately 600 innovative/specialized medicines still are not included in GESY and as a result thousands of patients are inconvenienced.

Marios Kouloumas, president of the Cyprus Federation of Patient’s Associations said the situation is unacceptable and noted that the Federation has sent a letter to the Health Minister expressing their strong protest but also concern about the fact that practices of the past are still in place today. The Federation also asked the Minister to accelerate all processes.

As an example Kouloumas mentioned that a patient suffering from cancer has been approved to begin treatment but has to wait up to two-three months, which in this case is a very long time.