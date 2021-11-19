NewsLocal600 innovative medicines not included in GESY

600 innovative medicines not included in GESY

Medicines
Medicines

Approximately 600 innovative/specialized medicines still are not included in GESY and as a result thousands of patients are inconvenienced.

Marios Kouloumas, president of the Cyprus Federation of Patient’s Associations said the situation is unacceptable and noted that the Federation has sent a letter to the Health Minister expressing their strong protest but also concern about the fact that practices of the past are still in place today. The Federation also asked the Minister to accelerate all processes.

As an example Kouloumas mentioned that a patient suffering from cancer has been approved to begin treatment but has to wait up to two-three months, which in this case is a very long time.

By gavriella
Previous articleAuditor General checks disobedient reserves
Next articleCall about bomb at Frenaros Gymnasium turned out to be hoax

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros