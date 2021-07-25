60-year-old dead at a Protaras beach

A 60-year-old foreign national woman was found dead at Flamingo beach in Protaras last Friday.

At 09:20 a lifeguard off duty (they start woprk at 10:00) was asked to provide help to an unconscious woman. After first aid, the woman was transferred to the Famagusta General Hospital where her death was confirmed.

In view of this incident, the lifeguards association is once again requesting re-evaluation of their working hours all over Cyprus. They noted that no discounts can be accepted in their profession since any money saving can cost lives.