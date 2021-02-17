60% of appointments for vaccination of people over 74 settled

According to an announcement of the Health Ministry, so far 60% of the appointments that have been made available as of this morning for people 74 and over have been settled.

Appointments at most Vaccination Centers have now been exhausted, however, there are appointments available at the International State Fair in Nicosia and the Spyros Kyprianou Stadium in Limassol.

The Vaccination Portal opening at 09:00 this morning for 9,096 appointment for the vaccination of people 74 and over, for the Vaccination Centers in all districts.

(philenews)