60 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 365, 243 men and 122 women with an average age of 78. The Health Ministry also announced 60 new Coronavirus cases out of 38,435 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 8 June, taking confirmed infections to 72,919.

The 60 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

12 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (130 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,437)

14 through private initiative (1,854 tests today)

Three taken from public hospital labs (345 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (422 tests today)

25 confirmed cases found through 32.984 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

360 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

Three tests taken from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 25 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 17 Nicosia 4 Paphos 0 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Aradippou 0 Industrial area of Ergates 2 Education 0 National Guard 1

In total, 10 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, nine in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO