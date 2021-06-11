60 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 372, 249 men and 123 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 60 new Coronavirus cases out of 53,864 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 11 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,115.

The 60 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

14 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (251 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,271)

15 through private initiative (2,364 tests today)

One taken from public hospital labs (232 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the program of GP referral (175 tests today)

26 confirmed cases found through 47,196 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

196 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

354 antigen rapid tests conducted privately

Analytically the 26 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 0 Limassol 11 Nicosia 9 Paphos 2 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Aradippou 0 Businesses 4 Education 0

In total, 11 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, five in the COVID-19 unit, and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some seven patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit, as well as two in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

