At least 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in seven schools in Limassol both regarding students and teachers.

According to a school board official of Polemidia there are indeed increased cases of COVID-19 but reiterated that all necessary measures have been taken.

It must be noted that the B’ Elementary School of Agios Georgios in Polemidia remained closed today while regarding IZ Elementary School only 10 out of 210 students attended today.

(philenews)