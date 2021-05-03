6 out of 10 Tokyo Summer Olympics athletes vaccinated

Sixty percent of the 10 thousand athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics have been vaccinated against covid, according to the International Olympics Committee (IOC).

The Olympic Games are scheduled to take place between July 23 and August 8, following last years’ cancellation in the midst of the pandemic.

Italian Gazzetta Dello Sport wrote that a number of countries have begun vaccinating their athletes and delegations, including the United States and South Korea, amongst the largest contingents in this years’ Olympics.

The IOC estimates that at least half of the 200 countries taking part in the Games will be vaccinating athletes and duly informed the Japanese Olympic Committee on April 28.

A possible covid outbreak at the Olympic village could well lead to the Games being suspended.