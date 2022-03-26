NewsLocal6 businesses and 8 individuals charged for covid violations

6 businesses and 8 individuals charged for covid violations

Police
Police

 

The owners of six businesses and eight individuals were charged with violating covid measures over the past 24 hours, following 2,194 checks conducted across the island.

Out of 455 checks in Nicosia, 2 individuals and 2 businesses were fined and there were no fines in Limassol out of 147 checks, while in Larnaca, one individual and two businesses were fined following 576 checks.

In Paphos, two businesses were fined out of 129 checks conducted, in Famagusta, five individuals were charged following 543 checks and in the Morphou administrative area, 214 checks were carried out, with no fines.

130 checks were conducted by traffic and maritime police, without charges.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articlePaphos company offers housing for 150 unaccompanied minors from Pournara
Next articleRise of covid cases in occupied territories

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros