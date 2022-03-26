6 businesses and 8 individuals charged for covid violations

The owners of six businesses and eight individuals were charged with violating covid measures over the past 24 hours, following 2,194 checks conducted across the island.

Out of 455 checks in Nicosia, 2 individuals and 2 businesses were fined and there were no fines in Limassol out of 147 checks, while in Larnaca, one individual and two businesses were fined following 576 checks.

In Paphos, two businesses were fined out of 129 checks conducted, in Famagusta, five individuals were charged following 543 checks and in the Morphou administrative area, 214 checks were carried out, with no fines.

130 checks were conducted by traffic and maritime police, without charges.