6.5 million euros every years for compensation due to mistakes in public sector

Every year the government pays more than 6.5 million euros for compensation in lawsuits that citizens file in courts for mistakes by public servants or doctors’ negligence or after settlement.

According to a note by the Legal Service to the House of Representatives regarding budget for 2021, the Legal Service predicted expenses for lawsuits amounting to 5.1 million euros. Moreover, another amount of 1.6 million euros will be used to cover payments of lawyers and for experts from abroad.

(philenews)