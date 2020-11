APS, on behalf of the Hellenic Bank reached an agreement with a consortium of Cypriot and foreign investors for the sale of school facilities in the district of Paphos for the amount of 6.5 million euros.

The deal refers to a private school in the community of Acheleia.

The building is approximately five years old and consists of ground floor used for kindergarten, elementary and high school, two yards and sports fields.

(philenews)