6.5-million-euro agreement signed for improvement of Kapparis Avenue

InsiderEconomy6.5-million-euro agreement signed for improvement of Kapparis Avenue

Interested parties today signed an agreement for the Enlargement-Improvement of Kapparis Avenue at the Municipality of Paralimni. During a special ceremony it was mentioned that Company LOIS BUILDERS LTD has undertaken the project which is expected to amount to 6,426,762 euros (excluding VAT) plus 1,556,300 euros for the necessary expropriations.

The study of the project began in December 2016 with the coordination of the Public Works Department and a private person from the Office Dionysis Toumazis & Associates while the cost for the implementation of the project will be shared 80% by the government and 20% by the local authorities.

By gavriella
