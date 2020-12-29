News World 6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Croatia

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Croatia

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Croatian capital Zagreb on Tuesday, officials announced.

The earthquake hit the town of Petrinja in the central Sisak region at 1319GMT, some 51 kilometers (31.7 miles) southeast of the capital, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 mi.), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Darinko Dumbovic, the mayor of Petrinja, said that a child died in the quake, and many people were injured.

Local media reports said the earthquake caused widespread damage, bringing down roofs and harming building facades, and even making entire buildings collapse.

Earlier Dumbovic called for help from firefighters from across Croatia.

The government said that aid teams across the country were directed to Petrinja.

The quake also caused panic and traffic jams in the capital Zagreb after thousands tried to flee the city and telephone lines were cut.

Neighboring Slovenia has shut down Krsko Nuclear Power Plant as a precaution.

The quake was also felt in some parts of neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina as well as Serbia.

Yesterday, two earthquakes with magnitudes 5.2 and 4.9 jolted the capital and several central towns in Croatia.

Several buildings in the cities of Petrinja and Sisak were damaged by the quakes.

In March, a magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit Zagreb, killing one person and injuring 27 others.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleUpdated list of categories of citizens with risk factors for serious illness by COVID-19
Next articleRapid test locations on 30 December

Top Stories

Local

907 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 117,...
Read more
Local

Rapid test locations on 30 December

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday 30 December 2020: LIMASSOL Grigoris Afxentiou Square 08:30-16:30 Underground parking Limassol Shopping Center, Polemidia 08:30-16:30 Parking...
Read more
World

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Croatia

gavriella -
A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Croatian capital Zagreb on Tuesday, officials announced. The earthquake hit the town of Petrinja in the central Sisak...
Read more
Local

Updated list of categories of citizens with risk factors for serious illness by COVID-19

gavriella -
On the basis of the Decree of the Minister of Health, dated 4 November 2020, and following recommendations of the Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus,...
Read more
World

Turkey, UK sign post-Brexit free trade deal

gavriella -
Turkey and the United Kingdom signed a free trade deal on Tuesday (December 29), days before Britain formally leaves the European Union, to keep...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Turkey, UK sign post-Brexit free trade deal

gavriella -
Turkey and the United Kingdom signed a free trade deal on Tuesday (December 29), days before Britain formally leaves the European Union, to keep...
Read more
World

From child marriage to revenge porn: 10 set-backs for women in 2020

Annie Charalambous -
From mass job losses to soaring domestic violence, the rise of revenge porn and a widening gender poverty gap, 2020 has threatened to hobble...
Read more
World

Russia, working with U.S., seizes cocaine, arrests traffickers

Annie Charalambous -
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday it had worked with U.S. authorities to seize large quantities of cocaine and break up an...
Read more
World

U.S. House overrides Trump’s veto of key defence bill

Annie Charalambous -
The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives has voted to override President Donald Trump's veto of a $740 billion defence policy bill, a rebuke that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros