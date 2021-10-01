5th man in custody over football hooliganism incidents in Limassol

A thirty year old man was remanded in custody for four days by the district court in Limassol, following his arrest yesterday, in connection with an attack last Sunday against two people at the AEL football fan club in Limassol.

He was the fifth man to be arrested in connection with the case.

According to the police report, a group of around 20 hooded men assaulted a 24 and a 30 year old, who suffered serious injuries.

Three other men, aged 20, 23, 27 are being held in connection with the case, one of them having been arrested in the area of the violent incidents.

A 31 one year old was released as no incriminating evidence were found against him.