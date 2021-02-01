5G network covers 70% of Cyprus’ population

Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta) on Monday reminded that the operation of the island’s first 5G network began on Sunday.

A press release also said Chief Executive Officer Andreas Neocleous believes the network offers speed of up to 1Gbps, increased capacity for the simultaneous connection of thousands of devices and a very fast performance.

“This is just the first step in opening up the unlimited possibilities the new network provides, paving the way for innovative technological applications which will change the face of economic sectors such as transport, health, agriculture, the environment and education,” Neocleous also said.

The Cytamobile-Vodafone 5G network covers 70% of the population and is expected to reach 98% coverage in about one year.