599 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 438, 286 men and 152 women with an average age of 77.1. The Health Ministry also announced 525 new Coronavirus cases out of 61,883 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 7 August, taking confirmed infections to 105,593.

The 599 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

48 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (535 tests today)

Seven taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,732 tests today)

126 through private initiative (3,497 tests today)

30 taken from public hospital labs (278 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of GP referrals (152 tests today)

276 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (37,444 tests today)

110 confirmed cases found through 17,245 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 110 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 8 Limassol 27 Nicosia 39 Paphos 12 Famagusta 23 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 17 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 64 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 19 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 22 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 28 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 50 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two, who are not intubated.