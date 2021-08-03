598 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 429, 282 men and 147 women with an average age of 77.1. The Health Ministry also announced 598 new Coronavirus cases out of 61,589 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 3 August, taking confirmed infections to 103,314.

The 598 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

42 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (331 test today)

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,090 tests today)

86 through private initiative (5,119 tests today)

Seven taken from public hospital labs (326 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of the GP referral program (338 tests today)

332 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (32,752 tests today)

123 confirmed cases found through 19,633 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 123 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 14 Limassol 29 Nicosia 38 Paphos 13 Famagusta 12 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 6 Businesses 10 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 68 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 49 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including nine who are out of respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit, and 15 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 62 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 17 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and 4 in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.