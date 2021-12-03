594 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 599, 385 men and 214 women with an average age of 75.8. The Health Ministry announced 594 new Coronavirus cases out of 88,227 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 3 December, taking confirmed infections to 136,097.

The 594 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

155 taken through the process of tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (2,013 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,032 tests today)

75 through private initiative (2,524 tests today)

Nine taken within the framework of public hospital labs (316 tests today)

244 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (48,770 tests today)

105 confirmed cases found through 30,440 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place but no confirmed cases were found:

131 tests were taken within the framework of GP referrals program

One tests conducted within the framework of checking closed structures.

Analytically the 105 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 7 Limassol 11 Nicosia 31 Paphos 5 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 46 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 29 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including nine in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Finally, 22 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.