59-year-old woman in critical condition after accident

A 59-year-old woman is hospitalized at the Nicosia General Hospital in critical condition after a new traffic accident that occurred this morning in Limassol.

The accident took place at Promachon Eleftherias Street when a car, under conditions that are being investigated, hit the woman who was crossing the road on foot.

Initially, the woman was transferred to the Limassol General Hospital but due to the seriousness of her condition she was later taken to the Nicosia General Hospital.

The Limassol Traffic Police are investigating the accident and appeal to anyone who has any information about the conditions of the accident to contact 25-805252 or the Citizen Line at 1460.

By gavriella
