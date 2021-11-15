59-year-old missing; have you seen him (Photo)

Police are looking for 59-year old George Kyriakides, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Ambelitis village of Paphos district, since yesterday evening.

Kyriakides is 1.88 metres tall, of average build. He was last seen wearing white trousers and a long-sleeved shirt, dark with white lines and was driving a Mitsubishi Colt with registration Number KQC 676.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Paphos CID on 26-806021, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.