59-year-old dies in traffic accident in Latsia

The Police are investigating the conditions under which Nikos Valanides, 59 from Limassol, lost his life in a car accident in Latsia.

The accident occured just before midnight at Giannis Kranidiotis Avenue in Latsia. The man seemed to have lost control of the caar which passed into the opposite lane and then crashed into a truck that was parked there.

Members of the Police rushed to the scene, while the man was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed.

The Police appeal to anyone having any details about the accident to contact the Nicosia Traffic Police at 22-802023, or the citizen line at 1460 or the nearesst Police Station.