59 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 371, 248 men and 123 women with an average age of 77.4. The Health Ministry also announced 59 new Coronavirus cases out of 37,664 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 10 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,055.

The 59 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Five through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (164 tests today)

11 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,049)

11 through private initiative (1,570 tests today)

Five taken from public hospital labs (319 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the program of GP referral (175 tests today)

27 confirmed cases found through 32,064 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

108 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referrals.

390 antigen rapid tests conducted privately

Analytically the 27 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 0 Limassol 13 Nicosia 11 Paphos 0 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Agios Athanasios 0 Industrial area of Mesogi 0 Education 2

In total, 11 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, nine in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit, as well as one in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO