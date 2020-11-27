59 COVID-19 patients being treated at Famagusta General Hospital

59 people positive to COVID-19 are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital which operates as reference establishment, including three in the Increased Care Unit.

Speaking about the difficulties that the hospital is facing, head Amalia Hadjiyianni said the hospital has been working as a reference establishment non-stop since the first wave of the pandemic.

She noted that the situation during the second phase is more difficult since the staff is already tired.

She also said Referring to the average age of patients said that most of them are old and 21 of them come from old people’s homes.

(philenews)