586 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Monday

The Health Ministry announced 586 new Coronavirus cases out of 102,692 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 29 November, taking confirmed infections to 133,860.

The 586 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

19 taken through the process of tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (600 tests today)

10 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (4,505 tests today)

57 through private initiative (1,712 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of public hospital labs (373 tests today)

One taken within the framework of GP referrals program (213 tests today)

354 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (63,729 tests today)

141 confirmed cases found through 31,559 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 141 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 15 Limassol 21 Nicosia 53 Paphos 13 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 7 Schools 27 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 31 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including eight in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Also 17 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital Covid-19 unit. Finally, 21 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.