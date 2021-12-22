585 migrants transferred to Limni center in Mennogia

Following the several confirmed cases of Covid-19 found among the migrants living at Pournara hosting center in Kokkinotrimithia, the center has partly emptied.

Using 47 trucks of the National Guard the government organized a huge operation and transferred 585 migrants to the Limni center in Mennogia. The center was going to operate at the beginning of the year, however, its operation was accelerated so that confirmed cases would not skyrocket.

Yesterday, there were 1,900 migrants at Pournara center and the numbers increase daily since the arrivals are ongoing.

Most of the people who have tested positive to Covid-19 have been transferred to Eden Center in Tersefanou and the others are isolated in a special area in Pournara.

The several confirmed cases have alarmed the relevant services since the migrants circulate in the region and there are fears of an outbreak.

Furthermore, following reactions by the residents, migrants are no longer allowed to get out of the center and circulate in Kokkinotrimithia and other villages and six police vehicles are patrolling the area constantly to prevent them from leaving.