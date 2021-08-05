580 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 433, 283 men and 150 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 580 new Coronavirus cases out of 36,141 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 5 August, taking confirmed infections to 104,469.

The 580 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

88 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (801 tests today)

Nine taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports 3,638 tests today)

136 through private initiative (3,874 tests today)

10 taken from public hospital labs (197 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (151 tests today)

173 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (38,728 tests today)

163 confirmed cases found through 16,257 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 163 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 19 Limassol 34 Nicosia 39 Paphos 12 Famagusta 12 Old people’s homes 14 National Guard 0 Closed structures 33 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including 10 in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 50 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including five who are out of respirator, 28 in the COVID-19 unit, and 13 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 65 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 19 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 26 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 20 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.