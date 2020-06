The Health Ministry released on Saturday the epidemiological data on Coronavirus in Cyprus up to June 25.

According to the new data, 833 people (86.2% of those who tested positive) have recovered from the virus.

It was also found that 58% of all cases are men and 42% women.

Moreover, 42% of cases are aged 20-29, 25% are 30-39, another 25% are aged 50-59 and 8% are 10-19 years old.