58 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 361, 240 men and 121 women with an average age of 77.5. The Health Ministry also announced 58 new Coronavirus cases out of 39,568 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 2 June, taking confirmed infections to 72,573.

The 58 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

17 through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (210 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,388)

15 through private initiative (1,879 tests today)

One taken from public hospital labs (168 tests today)

Two from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (349 tests today)

20 confirmed cases found through 34,406 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

161 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

Seven tests from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 20 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 8 Nicosia 8 Paphos 1 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Ypsonas 0 Industrial Area of Dali 0 Education 1 Special schools 0

In total, 12 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 16 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 11 in the COVID-19 unit, and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and two in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO