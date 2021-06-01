58 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced 58 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,028 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 1 June, taking confirmed infections to 72,515.

The 58 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Five through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (92 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,324)

19 through private initiative (2,942 tests today)

Three from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (520 tests today)

27 confirmed cases found through 36,545 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place but no confirmed cases have been found:

219 tests taken within the framework of the program of GP referral

387 tests from public hospital labs

99 tests from the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Analytically the 27 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 10 Nicosia 7 Paphos 1 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Industrial Area of Aradippou 0 Industrial Area of Ergates 0 Education 1 Special schools 4

In total, 15 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 19 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including three who are not on respirator, 12 in the COVID-19 unit, and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital.

(PIO