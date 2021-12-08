576 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 605, 389 men and 216 women with an average age of 75.7. The Health Ministry also announced 576 new Coronavirus cases out of 82,025 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 8 December, taking confirmed infections to 138,733.

The 576 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

120 taken through the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (1,393 tests today)

17 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,103 tests today)

92 through private initiative (2,599 tests today)

Nine within the framework of public hospital labs (345 tests today)

237 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (40,807 tests today)

119 confirmed cases found through 33,656 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

156 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program

Analytically the 119 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 16 Limassol 5 Nicosia 41 Paphos 15 Famagusta 4 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 38 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 34 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 24 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Also 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Three patients are being treated at the COVID-19 united of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 20 patients are being treated in the ICUs including four patients who are not intubated.