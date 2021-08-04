575 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 430, 282 men and 148 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 575 new Coronavirus cases out of 61,462 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 4 August, taking confirmed infections to 103,889.

The 575 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

44 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (424 test today)

Seven taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,555 tests today)

131 through private initiative (3,388 tests today)

16 taken from public hospital labs (249 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of the GP referral program (198 tests today)

265 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (38,728 tests today)

110 confirmed cases found through 15,920 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 110 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 12 Limassol 34 Nicosia 40 Paphos 17 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Businesses 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 65 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including seven in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 49 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including eight who are out of respirator, 30 in the COVID-19 unit, and 13 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 60 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 17 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit, while four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.