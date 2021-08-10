573 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 447, 292 men and 155 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry also announced 573 new Coronavirus cases out of 62,555 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 10 August, taking confirmed infections to 107,001.

The 573 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

83 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (439 tests today)

10 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,933 tests today)

102 through private initiative (2,613 tests today)

Eight taken from public hospital labs (226 tests today)

280 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (40,862 tests today)

90 confirmed cases found through 15,329 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

153 tests taken within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 90 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 7 Limassol 28 Nicosia 28 Paphos 10 Famagusta 9 Old people’s homes 4 National Guard 3 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 62 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 13 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 19 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 58 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and 12 in the Increased Care Unit. Also 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, 23 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 50 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two who are not intubated.