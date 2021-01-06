News Local 573 new cases, four deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 138, 93 men and 45 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 573 new Coronavirus cases out of 10,201 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 6 January, taking confirmed infections to 25,781.

The 573 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 178 through tracing (882 tests today)
  • One within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (370 tests today)
  • 80 through private initiative (1,328 tests today)
  • Five within the framework of GP referrals (208 tests today)
  • 18 from public hospital labs (248 tests today)
  • 285 confirmed cases found through 7,144 antigen rapid tests
  • Six from checks of the Cyprus Basketball and Volley Ball Federations players (21 tests today)

Analytically the 285 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 18
Limassol 100
Larnaca 64
 Nicosia 95
Famagusta 7
Old people’s homes 1
National Guard 0

In total, 65 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 31 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 32 in the COVID-19 unit and six in the Increased Care Unit. Another seven patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 40 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

 

