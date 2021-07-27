57-year-old sentenced to 14 years for drug charges

The Limassol Criminal Court imposed a 14-year prison sentence to a 57-year-old man in relation to the case of 36 kilos of cannabis, which were found and confiscated after an operation on August 29 2019.

The Court charged the 57-year-old today with 14 years on grounds of possession with intent to sell.

In a previous trial, the Court had acquitted a 48-year-old man who was also involved in the case of all charges after it was determined that it could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he was aware of drugs being kept in his establishment.

The 48-year-old had already spent two years in prison before being found innocent.