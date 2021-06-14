57 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 374, 251 men and 123 women with an average age of 77. The Health Ministry announced 57 new Coronavirus cases out of 39,852 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 14 June, taking confirmed infections to 73,247.

The 57 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Four through tracing of contacts of already confirmed cases (54 tests today)

10 taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,768)

10 through private initiative (1,999 tests today)

One taken from public hospital lab (127 tests today)

32 confirmed cases found through 33,332 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests have taken place without any confirmed cases found:

572 cases from antigen rapid tests conducted privately

Analytically the 32 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 1 Limassol 12 Nicosia 14 Paphos 3 Famagusta 2 Industrial area of Limassol 0 Industrial area of Strovolos 0 Old people’s homes 0 Businesses 0 Education 0

In total, six patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, eight are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU and five in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and one in the Increased Care Unit.

