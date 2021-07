The vaccinations of young people aged 16-17 have started and continue, since according to information, at least 13.3% of this age groups had been vaccinated until 8 July.

It is also noted that from 2 until 10 July a total of 22,541 appointments had been booked.

Until yesterday 66.8% of the population had been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine and 57.4% has completed the vaccination.