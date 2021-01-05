News Local 569 new cases, one death announced on Tuesday

569 new cases, one death announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 134, 89 men and 45 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 665 new Coronavirus cases out of 14,309 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 5 January, taking confirmed infections to 25,208.

The 569 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • 151 through tracing (819 tests today)
  • Four within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (612 tests today)
  • 36 through private initiative (1,170 tests today)
  • One within the framework of GP referrals (212 tests today)
  • 21 from public hospital labs (449 tests today)
  • 356 confirmed cases found through 10,869 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding a confirmed case

  • 156 test conducted on passengers from UK after the 7th day of their arrival.

Analytically the 356 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed cases
Paphos 20
Limassol 82
Larnaca 92
 Nicosia 129
Famagusta 27
Old people’s homes 2
National Guard 4
Wider public sector 0

In total, 66 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 31 in the COVID-19 unit and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Another seven patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 38 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)

 

 

 

By gavriella
Previous articleUK offers new $6.2 bln to firms to ease lockdown

Top Stories

Local

569 new cases, one death announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 134,...
Read more
Economy

UK offers new $6.2 bln to firms to ease lockdown

gavriella -
Britain offered a 4.6 billion pound ($6.2 billion) support package for businesses on Tuesday to soften an expected recession caused by a surge in...
Read more
Local

Epidemiologists present proposals for new measures to curb Covid-19 spread

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasides met on Tuesday with the Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus, in the presence of the Ministers of Health, Labour and Education, at the Presidential...
Read more
Economy

New loans in Cyprus decrease to €263.3 in November

gavriella -
Total new loans recorded a decrease to €263.3 million in November 2020, compared with €281.4 million in the previous month, according to data released...
Read more
Local

Appointments for vaccinations ran out

gavriella -
According to a briefing from the Health Ministry, more than 3,000 appointments have so far been arranged for vaccinations against COVID-19 and available appointments...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Epidemiologists present proposals for new measures to curb Covid-19 spread

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasides met on Tuesday with the Scientific Advisory Committee on coronavirus, in the presence of the Ministers of Health, Labour and Education, at the Presidential...
Read more
Local

Appointments for vaccinations ran out

gavriella -
According to a briefing from the Health Ministry, more than 3,000 appointments have so far been arranged for vaccinations against COVID-19 and available appointments...
Read more
Local

Ministers discuss border control, cybersecurity and terrorism with Acting US Secretary of Homeland

gavriella -
Cybersecurity, border control and terrorism were on the agenda of a meeting Ministers of Justice and Interior Emily Yiolites and Nicos Nouris held on...
Read more
Local

Education Ministry says clean air and heating in classrooms

gavriella -
In a written statement the Education Ministry referred once again on how to respect health protocols in classrooms with open windows and the heating...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros