569 new cases, one death announced on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 134, 89 men and 45 women with an average age of 80.

The Health Ministry also announced 665 new Coronavirus cases out of 14,309 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Tuesday, 5 January, taking confirmed infections to 25,208.

The 569 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

151 through tracing (819 tests today)

Four within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports (612 tests today)

36 through private initiative (1,170 tests today)

One within the framework of GP referrals (212 tests today)

21 from public hospital labs (449 tests today)

356 confirmed cases found through 10,869 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place without finding a confirmed case

156 test conducted on passengers from UK after the 7th day of their arrival.

Analytically the 356 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 20 Limassol 82 Larnaca 92 Nicosia 129 Famagusta 27 Old people’s homes 2 National Guard 4 Wider public sector 0

In total, 66 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 31 in the COVID-19 unit and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Another seven patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 38 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit.

