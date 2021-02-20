56,791 vaccinations already carried out in Cyprus

The procedure of vaccinations against COVID-19 proceeds according to the planning and timelines set by the National Vaccination Plan. Up until 17 February, 56,791 vaccinations had been carried out, 37,570 of which concerned persons who have received the 1st dosage of the vaccine and 19,221 persons who have also received the 2nd dosage and have thus completed their vaccination.

Almost 43,000 vaccinations concerned old people. The target is to complete the 1st dosage of people over 70 years of age, of health professionals and of people of certain categories of the population, in the next two weeks.

Regarding the vaccination of vulnerable groups, following the suggestion of the relevant committee, the vaccination of certain groups has already begun.

According to information from the pharmaceutical companies, Cyprus is expected to receive in March a total of 130,440 doses of the three approved vaccines.