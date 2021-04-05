565 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 262, 174 men and 88 women with an average age of 79.The Health Ministry announced 565 new Coronavirus cases out of 54,652 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 5 April, taking confirmed infections to 48,278.

The 565 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

120 through tracing of primary contacts (703 tests today)

Five from checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,778 tests today).

44 through private initiative (1,258 tests today)

34 from public hospital labs (492 tests today)

Two from GP referrals’ program (183 tests today)

14 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (514 tests today)

346 confirmed cases found through 48,724 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 346 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 46 Limassol 105 Nicosia 109 Paphos 30 Famagusta 11 National Guard 2 Industrial area of Limassol 6 Industrial area of Strovolos 1 Education 34 Special schools 1 Old people’s homes 1

In total, 56 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including seven at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 28 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 30 in the COVID-19 unit, and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 39 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit, four patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 14 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital, while 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three at the Increased Care Unit.

