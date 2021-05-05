562 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 327, 214 men and 113 women with an average age of 77.9.The Health Ministry also announced 562 new Coronavirus cases out of 57,314 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 5 May, taking confirmed infections to 67,982.

The 562 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

84 through tracing of primary contacts (977 tests today)

Four within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,874 tests today)

95 through private initiative (2,685 tests today)

Nine from public hospital labs (333 tests today)

Two from GP referral program by personal physicians (132 tests today)

28 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,421 tests today)

340 confirmed cases found through 49.892 antigen rapid tests

Analytically the 340 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 62 Limassol 116 Nicosia 116 Paphos 16 Famagusta 23 Industrial area of Limassol 2 Industrial area of Dali 1 Industrial area of Strovolos 1 Athletes 0 Old people’s homes 3

In total, 56 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including three at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 32 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including four who are not on respirator, 29 in the COVID-19 unit, and 11 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 45 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and 10 in the Increased Care Unit, while five patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 28 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and six at the Increased Care Unit, while 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and five at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO